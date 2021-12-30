Sudanese forces fire tear gas at new anti-coup protests

CAIRO (AP) — Sudanese security forces have fired tear gas to disperse protesters in Khartoum as thousands of people rallied again in the capital and elsewhere in the country to protest the October military coup. Despite tightened security measures and closures of bridges and roads, protesters marched on Thursday in Khartoum, beating drums and waving Sudanese flags. Demonstrators also hurled stones at security forces and armored police vehicles from where tear gas was fired. The October military takeover upended a fragile planned transition to democratic rule and led to relentless street demonstrations across Sudan.