‘A moral giant’: South Africans pay their respects to Tutu

By ANDREW MELDRUM

Associated Press

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — South Africans of all walks of life are paying their respects to Desmond Tutu, the Nobel Peace Prize-winning Anglican archbishop whose plain pine casket is on view Friday in St. George’s Anglican Cathedral in Cape Town. Anglican clergy — women and men, Black and white, young and old — lined the street to honor the cortege carrying Tutu’s body. Tutu’s coffin was carried into the historic stone cathedral amid music, incense and prayers. People began filing through the lofty cathedral to light candles and view the small, simple coffin with rope handles which Tutu had said he wanted to avoid any ostentation or lavish expenditure. Many sat in the pews to pray and reflect on Tutu’s life.