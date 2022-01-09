Inflation up, virus down as priorities in US: AP-NORC poll

By WILL WEISSERT and HANNAH FINGERHUT

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The pandemic has receded as a top priority in many voters’ minds to start 2022, with the economy and rising worries about inflation overshadowing coronavirus concerns. That potentially spells political trouble for Democrats heading into the midterm elections. A poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds that just 37% of Americans say COVID-19 is a top priority for the government to work on in 2022, compared with 53% who said it was at the start of last year. Instead, 68% of Americans polled named the economy as government’s top concern, while 14% mentioned inflation — including 18% of Republicans and even 10% of Democrats.