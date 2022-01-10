Chinese port city reports 41 virus cases, amid mass testing

BEIJING (AP) — Authorities in the Chinese city of Tianjin have reported 41 COVID-19 infections out of 3.4 million residents tested since the discovery of two local omicron cases. Officials say they plan to test all of the 14 million inhabitants of the large port city that lies near the capital of Beijing. City officials on Monday said that 41 people had tested positive as of 6 p.m. local time, according to state broadcaster CCTV. Of those 31 had COVID-19 symptoms and 10 did not. The outbreak, while small, has raised concerns because it is the first one in China linked to omicron and comes as nearby Beijing is set to host the opening of the Winter Olympics in less than a month.