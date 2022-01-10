Former Biden adviser Symone Sanders to host MSNBC show

By DAVID BAUDER

AP Media Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — MSNBC says it has hired former Biden aide Symone Sanders to host a weekend television show and another on its Peacock streaming service. It continues the trend of former political pros jumping to jobs on cable TV, often at dizzying speeds. Sanders said only last month that she would be leaving as the top spokesperson for Vice President Kamala Harris. She was a senior adviser to President Joe Biden for his 2020 campaign and, in 2016, was press secretary for Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaign. Sanders, who is Black, also continues NBC News’ aggressive effort to boost diversity on and off camera.