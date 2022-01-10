Italy targets the unvaccinated with new virus restrictions
By NICOLE WINFIELD
Associated Press
ROME (AP) — Italy is targeting the unvaccinated with a host of new coronavirus restrictions As of Monday, proof of vaccination or a recent infection is required to access public transport, coffee shops, hotels, gyms and other everyday activities.The new “super” health pass requirement, which eliminates the ability to access services with just a negative test. It comes as most Italians return to work and school after the Christmas and New Year’s holidays. It came as COVID-19 infections continue to soar past 100,000 per day in Italy. The government has responded to the omicron-fueled wave of infections by encouraging vaccine holdouts to get the jabs, or be increasingly shut out of recreational and even essential activities, such as taking public transit to work.
Comments