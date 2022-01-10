Cat that perches on horses, donkeys reunited with family

GENESEO, Ill. (AP) — An Illinois family has solved the mystery of what happened to their missing cat that likes to sit on horses and donkeys. The Quad-City Times reports that Ann Kandis said the cat, named Noodles, jumped into the trunk of her father’s car in November 2018 while he was at the family’s farm in Geneseo. Her father drove off, but stopped along the road when he heard a noise. He opened the trunk and the cat jumped out. The family posted “lost cat” notices and searched along the road but couldn’t find Noodles. Kandis had given up on finding Noodles until she stumbled across a Facebook message showing a cat sitting on a horse. Kandis messaged the woman on Christmas Eve and she still had Noodles.