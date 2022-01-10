Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 4:35 PM

New Mexico woman accused of abandoning newborn in dumpster

KTVZ

HOBBS, N.M. (AP) — An 18-year-old New Mexico woman is facing charges after police say she abandoned her newborn baby in a dumpster. Authorities said during a news conference Monday that four people who were looking through a dumpster heard the baby cry and found it inside a trash bag, wrapped in a dirty towel in Hobbs, near the Texas border. The baby is in stable condition at a hospital in Lubbock, Texas. Police say investigators used surveillance video to identify a car suspected of being involved. That led them to Alexis Avila, of Hobbs. She told authorities she didn’t know she was pregnant and panicked when she gave birth.

AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content