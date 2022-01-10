Second Starbucks store near Buffalo votes to unionize

By DEE-ANN DURBIN

A second Starbucks store near Buffalo, New York, has voted to unionize. It’s one of a growing number of the chain’s stores seeking to organize workers. Workers at the suburban Buffalo store voted 15-9 in favor of representation by Workers United, an affiliate of the Service Employees International Union. The National Labor Relations Board confirmed the vote Monday. Starbucks says it’s evaluating its options and may appeal. Last month, Starbucks workers voted to unionize workers at a store in downtown Buffalo, making that store one of the first to unionize in Starbucks’ 50-year history.