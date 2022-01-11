Hot mic: TV anchors’ off-air critique of Djokovic goes viral

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — A conversation between a pair of Australian TV anchors criticizing Novak Djokovic and discussing his visa saga has gone viral. Opinions on Djokovic’s case ahead of the Australian Open are running strong on both sides in the country. Mike Amor and Rebecca Maddern were in the studio for Australia’s Seven Network and not on air when they talked about apparent mistakes that appeared on Djokovic’s visa application and made personal attacks on the 20-time Grand Slam champion. They were being recorded and the video is making the rounds on social media as Djokovic’s status in the country awaits a resolution.