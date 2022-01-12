Puerto Rico police detain fugitive couple in COVID-19 case

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A couple accused of refusing to fill out the required COVID-19 entry form at Puerto Rico’s airport and providing proof of a negative test have been detained after they locked themselves in their minivan for several hours, prompting police to send a negotiator. The couple detained late Tuesday are accused of obstructing a public official and could face a hefty fine or up to six months in prison. They arrived in Puerto Rico Jan. 2 and had been ordered to appear in court on Tuesday. When they didn’t show up, authorities searched for them and found them inside a minivan.