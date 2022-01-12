Transcript gaps? Strong college application remains possible

By COLIN BERESFORD of NerdWallet

Applying to college is rarely easy, but applicants this year are faced with one additional challenge: creating a compelling college application after nearly two years of disruptions as a result of the pandemic. Grades and extracurriculars that would normally fill an application are missing due to accommodations and precautions made by high schools around the country. Nonetheless, there are still ways for applicants to lean on their strengths and stand out. And for those worried about their applications, admissions officers want seniors to know they’re aware of the challenges everyone has faced throughout the pandemic.