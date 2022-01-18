Former AG William Barr’s memoir to be published March 8

By HILLEL ITALIE

AP National Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Former Attorney General William P. Barr has a memoir coming out in March. It’s titled “One Damn Thing After Another” and is billed by his publisher as a vivid and forthright account of his time serving two very different presidents Donald Trump and George H.W. Bush. Barr had initially been one of Trump’s most ardent allies and was accused of being willing to sacrifice the independence of the Justice Department on behalf of the president. But Barr parted with Trump after the 2020 election when he told The Associated Press that the DOJ had uncovered no evidence of widespread voter fraud.