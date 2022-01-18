Pots and perches to show off your houseplants in style

By KIM COOK

Associated Press

Houseplants have been keeping a lot of us company during the pandemic. The good news is there’s a plant for any home, big or small, well-lit or not. And there’s a virtual jungle of stylish containers in which to show them off. AP homes writer Kim Cook took a look at some interesting options in planters and plant stands. You might opt for self-watering containers, or planters that are artworks and conversation starters in themselves. For small living spaces there are pots that double as bookends on shelves. Some planters have a small footprint by rising vertically or along a wall. And hanging macrame planters are back with a ’70s vibe.