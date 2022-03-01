Burkina Faso ruler approves 3-year transitional charter

By SAM MEDNICK and ARSENE KABORE

Associated Press

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — Burkina Faso’s military junta has released a charter saying it will be in power for three years before elections are held. The junta overthrew the country’s democratically elected president in January. Lt. Col. Paul Henri Sandaogo Damiba approved the charter that says he will lead the transitional government and will be sworn in as its president on Wednesday. The announcement came after days of national consultations between the junta, the technical committee charged with coming up with a proposed timeline, as well as civil society, displaced people, traditional and religious leaders and politicians. The charter says that people within the transitional government will not be able to run in the elections.