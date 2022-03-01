Heat wave a glimpse of climate change’s impact in N. America

By GILLIAN FLACCUS

Associated Press

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A deadly heat wave in the Pacific Northwest last summer offers a glimpse of the types of extreme weather that a United Nations report says will become more common in North America with worsening climate change. The report warns of intensifying storms, wildfires and other weather extremes across the U.S., Canada and Mexico without urgent, coordinated action to slow global warming. And it says low-income and minority populations will be hardest hit. During last summer’s heat wave in the Pacific Northwest, none of those who died in Portland had central air conditioning and 10% lived in mobile homes.