Democrats see ‘no reason to wait’ on Supreme Court vote

By MARY CLARE JALONICK

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson has begun courting senators on Capitol Hill, making her case for confirmation in private meetings as Democrats worked to move her nomination through the Senate within weeks. Senate Democrats concerned about their narrow 50-50 majority announced Wednesday that Jackson’s hearings will begin March 21, just three weeks after President Joe Biden nominated her to replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer. With a goal of an April confirmation, they are using Justice Amy Coney Barrett’s quick confirmation in 2020 as a model for Jackson. She would be the first Black woman to serve as a justice in the court’s 200-plus year history.