House to vote on bill to help veterans exposed to burn pits

By KEVIN FREKING

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House is poised to pass legislation that would dramatically boost health care services and disability benefits for veterans exposed to burn pits in Iraq and Afghanistan. The bill set for a vote Thursday has the backing of the nation’s major veterans groups. If the bill is passed into law, the Congressional Budget Office says it would increase spending by more than $300 billion over the coming decade. The Senate has unanimously passed a much narrower bill extending how long combat veterans are guaranteed Department of Veterans Affairs health care, but House Democrats say that is a fraction of what is needed.