UN refugee agency: 1 million flee Ukraine in under a week

By JAMEY KEATEN

Associated Press

GENEVA (AP) — The United Nations’ refugee agency says 1 million people have fled Ukraine since Russia’s invasion less than a week ago. It is an exodus without precedent in this century for its speed. The tally from the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees amounts to more than 2% of Ukraine’s population on the move in under a week. The World Bank counted the nation’s population at 44 million at the end of 2020. The U.N. agency has predicted that up to 4 million people could eventually leave Ukraine but cautioned that even that projection could be revised upward.