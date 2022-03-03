ASEAN special envoy sets Myanmar visit for later this month

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Cambodia has announced that its foreign minister will make his first trip to Myanmar later this month in his capacity as the special envoy of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. ASEAN is seeking to contribute to the peacemaking process in Myanmar, which has been wracked by violent unrest since its army ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in February last year. Cambodian Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn’s visit is scheduled for March 20-23. ASEAN is seeking to implement a five-point consensus on Myanmar it reached last year stressing dialogue, humanitarian assistance and an end to violence. But Myanmar’s ruling military council has delayed implementation of the plan.