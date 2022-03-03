Germany charges Gambian over ‘death squad’ killings

BERLIN (AP) — German prosecutors say they have charged a Gambian man with crimes against humanity for his role in the killing of government critics in the West African country more than a decade ago. Federal prosecutors said Thursday that the suspect was a driver for a patrol team within the Gambian military also known as “Junglers.” The unit is alleged to have been deployed by The Gambia’s president at the time, Yahya Jammeh, to carry out illegal killings to suppress the opposition and intimidate the public. The suspect is alleged to have been involved in two killings and one attempted killing from 2003-2006. Human rights groups welcomed the indictment, noting that it’s the third prosecution in connection with crimes conducted by the Jammeh regime.