Jurors weigh fate of officer fired after Breonna Taylor raid

By DYLAN LOVAN

Associated Press

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The fate of the only officer charged in the raid that killed Breonna Taylor is in the hands of a jury. Closing arguments in the trial of Brett Hankison wrapped up his wanton endangerment trial on Thursday and the judge sent jurors to deliberate. Hankison is charged with three counts of endangering Taylor’s neighbors by firing into the side of her apartment during the raid that left the Black woman dead two years ago. Hankison’s attorneys never contested the ballistics evidence, but said he shot 10 bullets hoping to save his fellow officers. Asked if he did anything wrong that night, he said “absolutely not.”