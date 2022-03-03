Kimberly Guilfoyle subpoenaed by House Jan. 6 committee

By FARNOUSH AMIRI

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection has subpoenaed Kimberly Guilfoyle after she abruptly ended a voluntary interview with lawmakers last week. The panel is seeking testimony and additional records from the fiancée of former President Donald Trump’s eldest son as lawmakers expand their scope into the Trump family orbit. Lawmakers say Guilfoyle was in direct contact with key participants and organizers in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack. She raised funds for and participated in Trump’s rally earlier that day. A request for comment from Guilfoyle’s lawyer was not immediately returned.