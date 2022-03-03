Mexico finds 3 million rounds of ammo in biggest bust so far

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Mexican army and National Guard say they found almost 3 million rounds of ammunition and at least 16 fully automatic, belt-fed machine guns in raids this week on several houses in the northern border state of Sonora. The Defense Department said Thursday the seizure was the biggest haul of illegal ammunition in recent memory in Mexico. The ammo was enough to supply a battalion-size force. It was found in the city of Navojoa during raids on Tuesday and Wednesday. Sonora has been the scene of bloody turf battles between factions of the Sinaloa cartel and gangs allied with fugitive drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero.