NYC man charged with hate crimes in attacks on 7 Asian women

By KAREN MATTHEWS

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — A 28-year-old homeless man has been charged with hate crimes after a string of unprovoked attacks on women of Asian descent in New York City. Steven Zajonc was arrested Wednesday in connection with assaults on seven women in different Manhattan neighborhoods over a two-hour period on Sunday. The victims were all women of Asian descent ranging in age from 19 to 57. The suspect was arrested on seven counts each of assault as a hate crime, attempted assault as a hate crime, aggravated harassment and harassment. It’s not clear whether he has an attorney who can comment on the charges.