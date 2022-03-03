Wisconsin superintendent placed on leave following searches

SURING, Wis. (AP) — A superintendent of a Wisconsin school district who is accused of illegally confining six female students has been placed on paid administrative leave. Suring Public Schools superintendent Kelly Casper is charged with false imprisonment after the students said she asked them to take off some of their clothes in a high school bathroom in searches for vaping devices Jan. 17 and 18. At a school board meeting Wednesday night attended by dozens of parents, students and others, many spoke in favor of removing Casper from her job as the district’s top administrator. Court documents do not list an attorney for Casper, who has said the searches were her first at Suring.