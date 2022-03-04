2 charged in killing of Chicago man hanging Christmas lights

By DON BABWIN

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Two men have been charged with murder and other felonies in the December attacks on 14 people in Chicago, including a man who was beaten to death with a crowbar and baseball bat while hanging Christmas lights on his home. Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown says 21-year-old Pedro Mendiola and 23-year-old Moises Barrios are charged with first-degree murder in the death of Jose Tellez. They’re also charged with more than two dozen counts of armed robbery, aggravated battery and other felonies in the attacks of Tellez and 13 other victims. Police say the two are accused in the attacks that occurred over nearly five hours on Dec. 11 in various neighborhoods of the city.