Argentine bishop defended by pope sentenced in abuse case

By ALMUDENA CALATRAVA

Associated Press

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — An Argentine court has sentenced a Roman Catholic bishop to 4 1/2 years in prison for sexual abuse of two former seminarians in a major blow to Pope Francis, who had defended Gustavo Zanchetta following initial allegations. The prosecutors’ office in the northern province of Salta reported Friday’s conviction and sentence on its Twitter account and said he had been ordered arrested. The conviction in the pope’s homeland hits at Francis’ personal credibility since he had initially rejected accusations against Zanchetta, the former bishop of Oran, and created a job for him at the Vatican that got him out of Argentina.