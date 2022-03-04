As Ukrainians flee, ‘we even feel a bit guilty we are OK’

By FLORENT BAJRAMI

Associated Press

MEDYKA, Poland (AP) — As exhausted refugees stream out of Ukraine, many are grappling with the pain of leaving everything behind. A gym teacher who found shelter in Paris recalled the piles of personal effects many others abandoned as they fled toward the border. She said that’s because the “further you carry things, the harder it is.” The International Organization for Migration says refugees fleeing Ukraine have now reached 1.2 million. The U.N. refugee agency has said this could become the “biggest refugee crisis this century,” predicting that as many as 4 million could eventually leave.