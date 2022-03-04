‘Atheist Pirates’ remove religious signs from LA streets

By ALEJANDRA MOLINA

Religion News Service

In Los Angeles, a team of lookouts, going by the name Atheist Street Pirates, track and occasionally take down illegally placed religious signage on public streets and overpasses around the city and county neighborhoods. Street pirates don’t mind paid billboards or signage on church property since that’s within separation of church and state. It’s the explicitly religious signs on public land that they take issue with. To the atheist lookouts, it’s not about getting “into an arms race over religious signage.” If that were the case, they’d place atheism signs to counter religious posters. The point, they say, is “to reinforce our commitment to a secular society.”