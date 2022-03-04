Bringing people together goal of new Nevada Episcopal bishop

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The new head of the Episcopal Diocese of Nevada says that although the coronavirus pandemic has isolated people, she wants to bring people together. The Rev. Elizabeth Bonforte Gardner will be consecrated Saturday as the leader of the Las Vegas-based diocese. She met Friday with reporters along with the Most Rev. Michael Curry, the top official of the Episcopal Church. Gardner most recently served as Rector of St. Mark’s in Alexandria, Virginia. She’ll be the second woman to lead the Las Vegas Diocese. The Most Rev. Katharine Jefferts Schori was Bishop of Nevada before she was elected in 2006 to the position that Curry now holds.