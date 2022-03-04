Chicago girl shot after celebrating 12th birthday party dies

CHICAGO (AP) — Authorities say a girl who was shot in the head by a stray bullet after her 12th birthday party has died. Police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office say Nyzireya Moore was pronounced dead shortly before noon on Friday. She had been in critical condition with severe brain injuries since Tuesday night’s shooting in the city’s West Englewood neighborhood. Police say she was in the passenger seat of a family member’s car after her birthday party when three men fired on another vehicle and a stray bullet struck her in the back of the head. No arrests have been made.