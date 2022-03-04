Ex-Kansas City detective faces sentencing in man’s death

By MARGARET STAFFORD

Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A former Kansas City police detective is scheduled to be sentenced for the death of a Black man who was shot while backing a pickup truck into a garage in 2019. Eric DeValkenaere, who is white, was to be sentenced Friday afternoon for second-degree involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action. He was convicted in November of killing 26-year-old Cameron Lamb. DeValkenaere will not go to prison immediately after his sentencing, however. Judge J. Dale Youngs ruled in February the former detective will be allowed to remain free while he appeals his conviction. DeValkenaere’s attorneys had argued he was not a threat to flee.