Finnish leader meets Biden, weighs NATO as war deepens

By COLLEEN LONG and AAMER MADHANI

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has met with Finland’s President Sauli Niinisto with the Finns at a crossroads: Should they move closer to the rest of Europe and the West by trying to join NATO as Russia pummels Ukraine. Finland, as well as neighbor Sweden, for years has resisted joining NATO, with the Nordic European Union members seeking to remain neutral in competition between Russia and the West. But the Russian invasion of Ukraine is changing the dynamic. Niinisto said Finland “will do our best” to help Ukraine.