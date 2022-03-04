Fox News defense reporter challenges war comments on air

By DAVID BAUDER

AP Media Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Veteran Fox News reporter Jennifer Griffin took on an unusual role around the start of Russia’s incursion into Ukraine. The defense department reporter has publicly contradicted some hosts and analysts for their commentary surrounding the conflict. She said at one point that a retired military official had presented so many distortions she barely had time to address them all. Griffin says she’s doing what she’s always done, making sure her Fox colleagues and viewers have the most accurate information. There’s at least one sign that not everyone is happy with the treatment. Griffin has reported for Fox News Channel since 1996.