Japan’s Honda, Sony joining forces on new electric vehicle

By YURI KAGEYAMA

AP Business Writer

TOKYO (AP) — Two big names in Japanese electronics and autos are joining forces to produce an electric vehicle together. Sony and Honda said Friday they have agreed to set up a joint venture this year, to start selling an electric vehicle by 2025. The plan is to pair Honda’s expertise in mobility development, technology and sales with Sony’s imaging, telecommunications, network and entertainment expertise. A union of traditionally different manufacturing businesses is uncommon for Japan. But it makes sense in the age of electric vehicles. The joint venture will develop and design the product, but will use Honda’s plant for manufacturing. Sony will develop the mobility services platform.