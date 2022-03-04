Lawmakers say US delays some intel to Ukraine in Russia war

By NOMAAN MERCHANT, JAMES LaPORTA and ZEKE J. MILLER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Some Democratic and Republican lawmakers say the United States is delaying providing some intelligence to Ukraine in its fight against Russia as the U.S. also seeks to limit any direct confrontation with Moscow. The White House insists it is consistently sharing intelligence with Ukraine quickly. But two people familiar with the matter say a classified directive issued as the invasion began last week set effective limits on how quickly some tactical intelligence could be shared. The issuance of the directive reflects the fine line the U.S. is walking as it seeks to aid Ukraine while avoiding a direct conflict with nuclear-armed Russia.