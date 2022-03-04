Miami Seaquarium ending shows with aging orca Lolita

MIAMI (AP) — The new owners of the Miami Seaquarium will no longer stage shows with its aging orca Lolita under an agreement with federal regulators. MS Leisure, a subsidiary of The Dolphin Company, said in a news release it completed acquisition of the Seaquarium on Thursday. The exhibition of Lolita and a companion white-sided dolphin Lii will cease under its new license with the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Lolita is a 56-year-old orca captured five decades ago in the Puget Sound near Seattle. Animal rights activists say she should live her final years back home. Seaquarium officials say they will care for her.