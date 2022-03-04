Mosque bombed in northwest Pakistan, at least 30 killed

By RIAZ KHAN

Associated Press

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Police say a powerful bomb has exploded inside a Shiite Muslim mosque in Pakistan’s northwestern city of Peshawar, killing more than 30 worshippers and wounding dozens more, many of them critically. The explosion occurred as worshippers had collected in the Kucha Risaldar mosque in Peshawar’s old city for Friday prayers. Ambulances rushed through congested narrow streets carrying the wounded to Lady Reading Hospital, where doctors worked feverishly. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the blast, but both the Islamic State group and a violent Pakistani Taliban organization have carried out similar attacks in the region, located near the border with neighboring Afghanistan.