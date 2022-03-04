Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 6:38 AM

NATO rules out policing no-fly zone over war-hit Ukraine

By LORNE COOK
Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO is refusing to police a no-fly zone over Ukraine. The 30-nation military organization believes that such a move could provoke widespread war in Europe with nuclear power Russia. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appealed for the West to enforce a no-fly zone over his country, most recently after a fire overnight at one of Ukraine’s nuclear plants. Russia is ramping up its use of heavy firepower in Ukraine, shelling cities and other sites. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg acknowledges the suffering but said Friday that “we are not going to move into Ukraine, neither on the ground, nor in the Ukrainian airspace.”

Associated Press

