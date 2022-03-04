Nikolaj Coster-Waldau goes ‘Against the Ice’ in Netflix pic

By LINDSEY BAHR

AP Film Writer

Winter could have been over for Nikolaj Coster-Waldau when “Game of Thrones” ended in 2019, but the Danish star put himself back in the snow for his latest adventure, “Against the Ice.” The film, which is now available on Netflix, follows the wild saga of Denmark’s Ejnar Mikkelsen, a captain, explorer and author who set out in 1909 to recover the maps and journals of a failed Artic expedition a few years prior. Coster-Waldau not only stars but also co-wrote the adaptation of Mikkelsen’s 1957 book. The actor says he’s enjoying being in on the ground floor of creating projects.