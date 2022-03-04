NYC to lift school mask rules, vaccine mandates for dining

By MICHELLE L. PRICE

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City is lifting mandates requiring masks in public schools and proof of vaccination to dine in restaurants or enter entertainment, sports and cultural venues. Mayor Eric Adams said Friday from Times Square that while the COVID-19 pandemic isn’t over, he is confident that it is now safe to send children to school unmasked. The mayor last weekend said he was considering lifting the mandates if infections and hospitalizations continued a downward trend. Individual businesses can still decide to keep mandates in place if they choose, but the city will no longer require they check guests’ vaccine cards.