Paris Fashion: Loewe delights, brands end silence on Ukraine

By THOMAS ADAMSON

AP Fashion Writer

PARIS (AP) — Giant leather pumpkins squashed on a brown “soil” carpet had fashion editors snapping their cameras at Friday’s installment of Paris Fashion Week. This strange scene, the brainchild of Jonathan Anderson, was a prelude to a surreal and thought-provoking collection for Loewe — one of the strongest seen this season. Among the highlights of ready-to-wear displays for fall-winter 2022 Friday are how big fashion companies have begun voicing support for those caught in the Ukrainian conflict. Balenciaga and Gucci, both owned by French luxury giant Kering, have responded by speaking out with statements of solidarity for Ukraine. Balenciaga also said it had given an unnamed sum to the United Nations via the World Food Program.