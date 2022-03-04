Police: Suspect shoots, wounds 2 at Kansas high school

By HEATHER HOLLINGSWORTH

Associated Press

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a suspect shot and wounded a school resource officer and an administrator Friday at a suburban Kansas City high school. Olathe police said in a tweet the shooting occurred in the “office area” at Olathe East High School. Police say a suspect has been taken into custody and there are no reports of injured students. Police didn’t immediately release any information on the identity of the suspect or a motive. The district said in a tweet that the high school is currently under lockdown because of the situation. Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are on the scene.