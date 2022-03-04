South Korean wildfire forces thousands to flee their homes

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Thousands of South Koreans fled their homes as a large wildfire ripped through an eastern coastal area and temporarily threatened a nuclear power station before being driven away by winds. Around 1,000 firefighters were battling the blaze amid strong winds and focusing their efforts on preventing it from reaching a liquified natural gas facility. Nearly 4,000 people fled their homes as the fire spread, but most of them had returned as of Friday evening, There are no immediate reports of injuries or deaths.