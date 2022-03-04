Sweden convicts woman for recruiting son to fight in Syria

STOCKHOLM (AP) — A 49-year-old woman from Sweden has been convicted of war crimes for not stopping her 12-year-old son from being recruited and used as a child soldier on behalf of the Islamic State group in Syria. The Stockholm District Court said Lina Ishaq, who has been in custody in Sweden since September, and her husband belonged to a sect-like Islamist milieu that advocated armed struggle for Shariah law and emigration to live in a fundamentalist society. The court said that in April 2013, the woman traveled to Syria with her son to join her husband and an older son. The husband and both sons died in Syria.