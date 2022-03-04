Turkey announces measures to protect women from violence

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s president has announced a set of measures aimed at curbing acts of violence against women, a year after he withdrew Turkey from a landmark European treaty that aimed to protect women from violence. Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Friday the planned reforms include increased prison terms when acts of “wilful killing, deliberate injury, torture and ill-treatment” are perpetrated against women. They would also raise the minimum prison term for crimes or threats against former or current spouses. Erdogan said the reforms would soon be submitted for parliament’s approval. A total of 72 women have been killed in Turkey since the start of the year, according to the We Will Stop Femicide Platform.