Georgia’s Abrams, Kemp among candidates to qualify for 2022

By JEFF AMY

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s 2022 election field will solidify this week as major party candidates officially qualify. Democrats and Republicans will line up at the state capitol in Atlanta to file papers to run for office from Monday through noon Friday. That launches a 10-week sprint to the May 24 party primaries. At the top of the ticket are races for governor and U.S. senator. On the Democratic side, Stacey Abrams has no announced opposition for governor. Incumbent Republican Brian Kemp has multiple challengers including former U.S. Sen. David Perdue. Raphael Warnock currently has only little-known primary opposition in the Democratic Senate primary. Football great Herschel Walker tops Republican contenders.