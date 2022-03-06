Russia-Ukraine War: What to know on Russia’s war in Ukraine

By The Associated Press

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine entered its 12th day following what Ukrainian authorities described as increased shelling of encircled cities and another failed attempt to evacuate civilians from the besieged port of Mariupol. Russian and Ukrainian forces had agreed to an 11-hour cease-fire Sunday, but Ukrainian officials said Russian attacks quickly closed the safe-passage corridor. A third round of talks between Russian and Ukrainian leaders was planned for Monday. The number of Ukrainians forced from their country increased to 1.5 million, as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged his people to continue to resist. Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that Ukrainian statehood is in jeopardy and likened the West’s sanctions on Russia to “declaring war.”