A modern Churchill? Zelenskyy praised as war communicator

By DAVID BAUDER and JOCELYN NOVECK

Associated Press

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has drawn praise as a wartime communicator in the days since Russia invaded his country. It’s an unexpected turn for a former TV actor and comedian who was disdained by many in his own country. Now he’s being compared to leaders like Winston Churchill and Benjamin Franklin for his communication skills at a time when Ukraine needs them most. The message, in both his words and appearances, offers a glimpse into the suffering and state of his country. Experts say he’s mastered the blunt, quick messaging of a social media world.